StockNews.com Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Sell

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.58.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $123.16 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.