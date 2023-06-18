StockNews.com Lowers Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Separately, TheStreet cut Seneca Foods from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Seneca Foods Stock Down 0.5 %
Seneca Foods stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. Seneca Foods has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
About Seneca Foods
Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.
