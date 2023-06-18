StockNews.com Lowers Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Seneca Foods from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Seneca Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

Seneca Foods stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. Seneca Foods has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seneca Foods

About Seneca Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Robotti Robert bought a new stake in Seneca Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 155.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.