StockNews.com Upgrades Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) to “Hold”

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $24.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 278.73% and a negative net margin of 766.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTN. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.