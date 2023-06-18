StockNews.com Upgrades Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Hold

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley decreased their target price on Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Zumiez Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $288.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $182.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.61 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.33%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zumiez will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James P. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $74,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,559.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zumiez news, Director James P. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $74,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,559.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks bought 74,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,800.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,647,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,932,735.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 89,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,850 over the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the first quarter worth $1,727,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 6,606.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

