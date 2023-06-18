Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.8% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Cisco Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56.
Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.
Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems
In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.
Cisco Systems Company Profile
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.