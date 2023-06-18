Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,050 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 4.3% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

PEP stock opened at $186.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $156.16 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

