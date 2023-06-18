Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $3,486,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.94. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.10 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.