Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.35.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRM. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,868,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 757,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

