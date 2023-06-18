Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance
Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.35.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
See Also
