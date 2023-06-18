Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.08.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Summit Materials Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.42. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,439,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,101,000 after buying an additional 113,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,561,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Summit Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Summit Materials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,127,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,566,000 after buying an additional 128,368 shares during the last quarter.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.
