Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.42. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,439,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,101,000 after buying an additional 113,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,561,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Summit Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Summit Materials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,127,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,566,000 after buying an additional 128,368 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

