SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Up 2.5 %

SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.17. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Get Rating ) by 287.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,448 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

