SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Up 2.5 %
SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.17. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
