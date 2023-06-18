S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.10 on Friday. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 85.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 181.7% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the period.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

