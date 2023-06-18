Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 340 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 41.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 711.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 501,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,586,000 after purchasing an additional 439,705 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 14.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after purchasing an additional 386,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $106.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.26. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

