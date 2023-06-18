Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 626 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $167,042,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $77,642,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth $35,515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Leidos by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,028,000 after buying an additional 381,779 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS stock opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

See Also

