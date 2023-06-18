Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Seagen by 0.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth $493,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 484,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,326,000 after acquiring an additional 40,162 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total transaction of $2,059,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,164.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $50,023.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,486,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,389 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,164.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,802 shares of company stock valued at $24,061,239 over the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James downgraded Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

SGEN opened at $198.32 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $207.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.45.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

