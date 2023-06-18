Symmetry Partners LLC Has $228,000 Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 6,293,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in EQT by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,409,000 after purchasing an additional 718,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EQT by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,769,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,420,000 after purchasing an additional 253,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

EQT Trading Up 1.8 %

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.33%.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

