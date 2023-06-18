Symmetry Partners LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 43,215 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in América Móvil by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 47,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in América Móvil by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,904 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 164,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.89.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. América Móvil had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3605 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMX shares. HSBC lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. New Street Research upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

América Móvil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

