Symmetry Partners LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 82,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,141,000. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,328,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

JNJ opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.73 and its 200 day moving average is $163.98. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

