Symmetry Partners LLC Has $309,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $246.03 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.88 and its 200-day moving average is $229.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.77.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.