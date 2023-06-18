Symmetry Partners LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,781 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.99 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile



The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

