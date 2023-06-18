Symmetry Partners LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,733 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.