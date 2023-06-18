Symmetry Partners LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,308 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Shares of SO opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

