Symmetry Partners LLC Has $485,000 Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth $246,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after buying an additional 102,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after buying an additional 27,054 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.14. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

PG&E Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

