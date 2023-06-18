Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.97.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.