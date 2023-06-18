Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,343,000 after purchasing an additional 561,193 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,334,000 after purchasing an additional 541,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Newmont Stock Performance

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM opened at $43.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of -66.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

