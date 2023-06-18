Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 2,751 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.16.

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.0 %

OVV stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.