Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 344 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 37.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Toro by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,487. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 1,630 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $175,648.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at $291,814.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,234 shares of company stock worth $3,983,588 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company's stock.
Toro stock opened at $97.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.05 and a 200-day moving average of $108.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $117.66.
Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.
The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.
