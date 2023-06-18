Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 801 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Centene by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.47.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

