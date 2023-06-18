Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after buying an additional 6,133,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after buying an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $157.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.51. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

