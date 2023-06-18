Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in M&T Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,292,000 after acquiring an additional 875,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,712,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,579,000 after acquiring an additional 295,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in M&T Bank by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $123.16 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.58.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.