Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $2,982,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

NYSE MKC opened at $92.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $93.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average of $82.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

