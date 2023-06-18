Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 24,886 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,886 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 367,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

