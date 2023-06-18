Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 2,559 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,772 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $91.25 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $91.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

