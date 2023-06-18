Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 25,937 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,937 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,798,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,698,328 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kellogg Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.55. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.