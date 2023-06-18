Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 5,271 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 13,132.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,251,000 after buying an additional 2,308,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,506,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the third quarter worth about $117,112,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $105,665,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $73,989,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

NYSE:CCK opened at $88.81 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.94.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

