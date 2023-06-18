T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $15.00.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Institutional Trading of T2 Biosystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 440,531 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 766,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.