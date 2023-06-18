Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Up 1.1 %

TAIT stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

About Taitron Components

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,964 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned approximately 5.22% of Taitron Components worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

