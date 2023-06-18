Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Trading Up 1.1 %
TAIT stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $4.32.
Taitron Components Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.
Institutional Trading of Taitron Components
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taitron Components (TAIT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.