Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. OTR Global raised Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Tapestry Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $47.48.
Tapestry Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
