Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Increased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $133.81 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.65 and its 200-day moving average is $157.01.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

