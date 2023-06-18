Tasca Resources (CVE:TAC) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Tasca Resources (CVE:TAC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tasca Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Tasca Resources alerts:

Tasca Resources Price Performance

CVE TAC opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. Tasca Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$909,020.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.85.

About Tasca Resources

Tasca Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Handcamp property covering an area of 2,100 hectares located in Newfoundland; and a property in the burgeoning Moosehead Gold area of north-central Newfoundland covering an area of 600 hectares, as well as Selish Mountain property, a 290 hectare block located to the southwest of Merritt, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tasca Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tasca Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.