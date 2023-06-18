TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.91.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,144.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,319. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,978,000 after purchasing an additional 288,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,237,000 after purchasing an additional 48,839 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $96.77 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average is $95.90.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

