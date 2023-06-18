TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2023

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNXGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.91.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,144.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,319. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,978,000 after purchasing an additional 288,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,237,000 after purchasing an additional 48,839 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $96.77 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average is $95.90.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.