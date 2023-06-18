TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives C$154.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$152.50.

TFII has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Desjardins decreased their price target on TFI International from C$189.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

TFI International Trading Up 0.0 %

TSE:TFII opened at C$140.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TFI International has a one year low of C$95.02 and a one year high of C$173.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$147.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$150.92.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

