The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.60.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Boeing stock opened at $219.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.42. Boeing has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $29,740,200,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

