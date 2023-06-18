The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) Insider Acquires £79,570.96 in Stock

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) insider James Sharp bought 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,057 ($13.23) per share, for a total transaction of £79,570.96 ($99,563.26).

Shares of BUT opened at GBX 1,045 ($13.08) on Friday. The Brunner Investment Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 888 ($11.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,115 ($13.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,059.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,051.63. The stock has a market cap of £446.11 million, a PE ratio of 13,062.50 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26,250.00%.

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

