The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 88,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 380,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.77. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

