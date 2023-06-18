The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $203.95 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.05 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.09. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

