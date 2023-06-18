The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives $34.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBX. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,790.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,047,000 after buying an additional 74,051 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,260,000 after buying an additional 380,048 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,711,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,073,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.49. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Rating

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Articles

