The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $300.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.