The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Increased by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HD opened at $300.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $301.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

