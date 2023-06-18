The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Middleby alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Middleby Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4,200.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Middleby by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 100.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $144.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.40. Middleby has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $162.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.97 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.